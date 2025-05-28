Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) soared 4.34 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) was 4.34% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $56.69. A 52-week range for CBRL has been $33.85 – $65.43.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.19% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.67%. With a float of $21.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.26 million.

In an organization with 77600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.87%, operating margin of 1.9%, and the pretax margin is 0.5%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 105.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 2,363,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 53,000 shares at a rate of $44.60, taking the stock ownership to the 2,833,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,607 for $42.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,522,911. This insider now owns 2,780,700 shares in total.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.44% during the next five years compared to -27.68% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s (CBRL) raw stochastic average was set at 80.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.35. However, in the short run, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.95. Second resistance stands at $60.75. The third major resistance level sits at $62.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) Key Stats

There are 22,263K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.32 billion. As of now, sales total 3,471 M while income totals 40,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 949,440 K while its last quarter net income were 22,210 K.