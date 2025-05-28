CureVac N.V (CVAC) volume exceeds 1.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC) on Tuesday, soared 6.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Within the past 52 weeks, CVAC’s price has moved between $2.37 and $5.28.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 228.12% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -163.48%. With a float of $93.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.16 million.

In an organization with 983 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.23%, operating margin of 33.2%, and the pretax margin is 35.67%.

CureVac N.V (CVAC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CureVac N.V is 58.26%, while institutional ownership is 4.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 23,316. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 07 ’25, when Company’s affiliate proposed sale 17,839 for $4.93, making the entire transaction worth $88,019.

CureVac N.V (CVAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

CureVac N.V (CVAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.65 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CureVac N.V (CVAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was better than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, CureVac N.V’s (CVAC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. However, in the short run, CureVac N.V’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.49. Second resistance stands at $4.64. The third major resistance level sits at $4.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.82.

CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 979.43 million based on 224,338K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 579,120 K and income totals 175,500 K. The company made 7,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.