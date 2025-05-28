Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) last year’s performance of 9.09% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) stock price down -5.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. DADA’s price has ranged from $1.04 to $2.52 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 28.24%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -336.69%. With a float of $258.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2159 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.27%, operating margin of -22.35%, and the pretax margin is -21.27%.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 15.30%.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -336.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA)

Looking closely at Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.64. However, in the short run, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.12. Second resistance stands at $2.21. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.86.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 528.71 million, the company has a total of 258,246K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,324 M while annual income is -279,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 317,750 K while its latest quarter income was -166,390 K.