Danaher Corp (DHR) last year’s performance of -29.20% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $184.54. Over the past 52 weeks, DHR has traded in a range of $171.00-$281.70.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 7.33%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.90%. With a float of $651.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $715.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 63000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.74%, operating margin of 20.26%, and the pretax margin is 18.91%.

Danaher Corp (DHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Danaher Corp is 8.93%, while institutional ownership is 81.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 245,919,391. In this transaction Chairman of this company sold 1,250,000 shares at a rate of $196.74, taking the stock ownership to the 3,105,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,250,000 for $194.82, making the entire transaction worth $243,525,000.

Danaher Corp (DHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.24% during the next five years compared to 9.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Danaher Corp’s (DHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danaher Corp (DHR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.38 million, its volume of 3.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.56.

During the past 100 days, Danaher Corp’s (DHR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $196.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $190.56 in the near term. At $191.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $193.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $187.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $185.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $184.22.

Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 135.39 billion has total of 715,670K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,875 M in contrast with the sum of 3,899 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,741 M and last quarter income was 954,000 K.