Datadog Inc (DDOG) volume exceeds 3.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) was 2.74% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $114.46. A 52-week range for DDOG has been $81.63 – $170.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.57% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.39%. With a float of $306.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.23 million.

The firm has a total of 6500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.13%, operating margin of 1.05%, and the pretax margin is 6.69%.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Datadog Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc is 11.16%, while institutional ownership is 79.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 2,966,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $118.67, taking the stock ownership to the 82,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 25,000 for $117.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,932,750.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Datadog Inc (DDOG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Datadog Inc, DDOG], we can find that recorded value of 3.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.56.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 50.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $118.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $119.78. The third major resistance level sits at $121.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $113.04.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

There are 345,353K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 40.61 billion. As of now, sales total 2,684 M while income totals 183,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 761,550 K while its last quarter net income were 24,640 K.