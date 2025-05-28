Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) is expecting 3.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

on Tuesday, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) opened higher 1.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $112.11. Price fluctuations for DELL have ranged from $66.25 to $179.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.27% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $305.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.00 million.

The firm has a total of 108000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.25%, operating margin of 6.37%, and the pretax margin is 5.13%.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dell Technologies Inc is 55.33%, while institutional ownership is 34.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 886,376. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $110.80, taking the stock ownership to the 245,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,000 for $111.02, making the entire transaction worth $888,160.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.45% during the next five years compared to 1.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dell Technologies Inc (DELL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dell Technologies Inc, DELL], we can find that recorded value of 4.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

During the past 100 days, Dell Technologies Inc’s (DELL) raw stochastic average was set at 80.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.94. The third major resistance level sits at $116.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.24.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Key Stats

There are currently 697,841K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 77.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 95,567 M according to its annual income of 4,592 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,931 M and its income totaled 1,654 M.