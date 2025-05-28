Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 254,850 K

on Tuesday, Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) opened higher 3.64% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.42. Price fluctuations for DRH have ranged from $6.18 to $9.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 22.07% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 137.74% at the time writing. With a float of $199.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.12%, operating margin of 4.31%, and the pretax margin is 4.75%.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diamondrock Hospitality Co is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11 ’25, was worth 79,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.98, taking the stock ownership to the 672,894 shares.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.72% during the next five years compared to -27.51% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Diamondrock Hospitality Co’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 50.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.80 in the near term. At $7.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.24.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

There are currently 206,311K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,130 M according to its annual income of 48,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 254,850 K and its income totaled 11,860 K.