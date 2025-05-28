Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) average volume reaches $5.28M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock price up 2.48% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $88.17. DLTR’s price has ranged from $60.49 to $121.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.43% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.52%. With a float of $209.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.08 million.

The firm has a total of 214710 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.81%, operating margin of 8.32%, and the pretax margin is 7.87%.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Dollar Tree Inc is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 106.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17 ’25, was worth 470,199. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,238 for $74.70, making the entire transaction worth $92,485. This insider now owns 4,231 shares in total.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dollar Tree Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dollar Tree Inc, DLTR], we can find that recorded value of 3.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Dollar Tree Inc’s (DLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $92.18. The third major resistance level sits at $93.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.13.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.99 billion, the company has a total of 215,083K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,579 M while annual income is -3,030 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,568 M while its latest quarter income was 233,300 K.