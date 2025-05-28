Donaldson Co. Inc (DCI) is 5.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Donaldson Co. Inc (NYSE: DCI) was 3.14% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $68.19. A 52-week range for DCI has been $57.45 – $78.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.09%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.45%. With a float of $118.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.41%, operating margin of 15.03%, and the pretax margin is 14.83%.

Donaldson Co. Inc (DCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Donaldson Co. Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Donaldson Co. Inc is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 88.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10 ’25, was worth 1,159,774. In this transaction Director of this company sold 18,700 shares at a rate of $62.02, taking the stock ownership to the 20,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 18,700 for $62.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,159,836.

Donaldson Co. Inc (DCI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 10.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Donaldson Co. Inc (NYSE: DCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Donaldson Co. Inc (DCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Donaldson Co. Inc (DCI)

The latest stats from [Donaldson Co. Inc, DCI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Donaldson Co. Inc’s (DCI) raw stochastic average was set at 85.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.44. The third major resistance level sits at $72.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.17. The third support level lies at $67.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Donaldson Co. Inc (NYSE: DCI) Key Stats

There are 119,518K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.41 billion. As of now, sales total 3,586 M while income totals 414,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 870,000 K while its last quarter net income were 95,900 K.