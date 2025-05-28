DoorDash Inc (DASH) 20 Days SMA touches 4.16%: The odds favor the bear

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) on Tuesday, plunged -0.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $206.15. Within the past 52 weeks, DASH’s price has moved between $99.32 and $215.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 77.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 645.39%. With a float of $339.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.94%, operating margin of 1.6%, and the pretax margin is 3.31%.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DoorDash Inc is 19.81%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 394,777. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,146 for $206.15, making the entire transaction worth $3,534,648.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 645.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Trading Performance Indicators

DoorDash Inc (DASH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Looking closely at DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH), its last 5-days average volume was 4.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.81.

During the past 100 days, DoorDash Inc’s (DASH) raw stochastic average was set at 82.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $188.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.86. However, in the short run, DoorDash Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $208.13. Second resistance stands at $211.36. The third major resistance level sits at $214.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $202.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $199.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.05.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 86.82 billion based on 423,744K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,722 M and income totals 123,000 K. The company made 3,032 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 193,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.