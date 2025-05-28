Duke Energy Corp (DUK) with a beta value of 0.35 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

on Tuesday, Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) opened lower -0.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $116.49. Price fluctuations for DUK have ranged from $99.21 to $125.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.13% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.24% at the time writing. With a float of $775.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $777.00 million.

The firm has a total of 26413 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.07%, operating margin of 26.85%, and the pretax margin is 17.65%.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Duke Energy Corp is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 1,054,720. In this transaction EVP, CLO & Corp Sec of this company sold 9,007 shares at a rate of $117.10, taking the stock ownership to the 45,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 26 ’25, when Company’s EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas sold 10,000 for $116.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,866. This insider now owns 69,768 shares in total.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.67% during the next five years compared to 2.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Duke Energy Corp (DUK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Duke Energy Corp, DUK], we can find that recorded value of 3.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Duke Energy Corp’s (DUK) raw stochastic average was set at 55.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $116.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $117.34. The third major resistance level sits at $117.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $115.04.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) Key Stats

There are currently 777,257K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,357 M according to its annual income of 4,524 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,249 M and its income totaled 1,379 M.