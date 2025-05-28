e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,024 M

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) kicked off on Tuesday, up 9.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $83.93. Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has traded in a range of $49.40-$219.77.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 40.06% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.56%. With a float of $53.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 475 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.11%, operating margin of 10.04%, and the pretax margin is 8.65%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc is 4.58%, while institutional ownership is 108.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 2,740,036. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 51,350 shares at a rate of $53.36, taking the stock ownership to the 152,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Operations sold 51,353 for $53.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,740,196. This insider now owns 114,660 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.80% during the next five years compared to 47.62% growth over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s (ELF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 210.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.09.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 48.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $94.26 in the near term. At $96.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.17 billion has total of 56,399K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,024 M in contrast with the sum of 127,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 355,320 K and last quarter income was 17,260 K.