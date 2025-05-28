EBay Inc (EBAY) last year’s performance of 37.20% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

on Tuesday, EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) opened higher 0.72% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $71.92. Price fluctuations for EBAY have ranged from $51.38 to $72.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 4.18%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.35% at the time writing. With a float of $459.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $463.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.85%, operating margin of 22.33%, and the pretax margin is 23.04%.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EBay Inc is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 6,694,014. In this transaction SVP, Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 92,895 shares at a rate of $72.06, taking the stock ownership to the 123,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 7,500 for $71.74, making the entire transaction worth $538,050. This insider now owns 337,697 shares in total.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.27% during the next five years compared to 13.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EBay Inc (EBAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EBay Inc (EBAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.46 million, its volume of 4.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, EBay Inc’s (EBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 96.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.03 in the near term. At $73.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $70.51.

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Key Stats

There are currently 461,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,283 M according to its annual income of 1,975 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,585 M and its income totaled 503,000 K.