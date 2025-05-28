Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) with a beta value of 2.02 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) on Tuesday, plunged -13.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Within the past 52 weeks, EDBL’s price has moved between $1.80 and $56.00.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.81% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 95.26%. With a float of $1.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.66 million.

The firm has a total of 99 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.68%, operating margin of -62.04%, and the pretax margin is -77.35%.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Edible Garden AG Inc is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 0.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 27 ’24, was worth 334. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,013 shares at a rate of $0.17, taking the stock ownership to the 2,153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29 ’24, when Company’s President and CEO bought 22,200 for $0.17, making the entire transaction worth $3,756. This insider now owns 36,064 shares in total.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -59.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edible Garden AG Inc, EDBL], we can find that recorded value of 41.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Edible Garden AG Inc’s (EDBL) raw stochastic average was set at 17.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 314.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.37. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.15.

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.49 million based on 1,655K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,860 K and income totals -11,050 K. The company made 2,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.