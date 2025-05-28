Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) is -28.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) was 5.65% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. A 52-week range for EKSO has been $0.23 – $1.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.98% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.71%. With a float of $31.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 61 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.39%, operating margin of -60.67%, and the pretax margin is -61.51%.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc is 12.09%, while institutional ownership is 10.85%.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.87% during the next five years compared to 25.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc’s (EKSO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1,067.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 428.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.0984, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.6366. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3152 in the near term. At $0.3347, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3595. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2709, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2461. The third support level lies at $0.2266 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) Key Stats

There are 35,290K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.43 million. As of now, sales total 17,930 K while income totals -11,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,380 K while its last quarter net income were -2,890 K.