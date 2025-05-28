Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) average volume reaches $5.64M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) was 4.11% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.66. A 52-week range for ELAN has been $8.02 – $18.80.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 9.07%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.38%. With a float of $491.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9450 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.99%, operating margin of 5.4%, and the pretax margin is 12.11%.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Elanco Animal Health Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Elanco Animal Health Inc is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 101.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 109,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.90, taking the stock ownership to the 101,459 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.20, making the entire transaction worth $102,000. This insider now owns 111,459 shares in total.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.04% during the next five years compared to 29.95% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.36 million, its volume of 5.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Elanco Animal Health Inc’s (ELAN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.37 in the near term. At $13.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.51.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Key Stats

There are 496,646K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.55 billion. As of now, sales total 4,439 M while income totals 338,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,193 M while its last quarter net income were 67,000 K.