Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) kicked off at the price of $146.91: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $146.89. Over the past 52 weeks, EA has traded in a range of $115.21-$168.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 6.71%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.62%. With a float of $226.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $252.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.08%, operating margin of 20.45%, and the pretax margin is 21.53%.

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts, Inc is 9.74%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 992,191. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 6,563 shares at a rate of $151.18, taking the stock ownership to the 70,059 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 2,666 for $150.93, making the entire transaction worth $402,384. This insider now owns 67,393 shares in total.

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.97% during the next five years compared to -16.24% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Electronic Arts, Inc’s (EA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts, Inc (EA)

Looking closely at Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts, Inc’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 69.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.26. However, in the short run, Electronic Arts, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $147.82. Second resistance stands at $148.73. The third major resistance level sits at $149.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $145.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $144.41.

Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.84 billion has total of 250,766K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,463 M in contrast with the sum of 1,121 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,895 M and last quarter income was 254,000 K.