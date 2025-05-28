Enbridge Inc (ENB) volume exceeds 5.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

on Tuesday, Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) opened lower -0.04% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $46.06. Price fluctuations for ENB have ranged from $34.60 to $47.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.33% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

The firm has a total of 14500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.06%, operating margin of 17.41%, and the pretax margin is 14.01%.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enbridge Inc is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 51.46%.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.25% during the next five years compared to -2.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enbridge Inc (ENB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Enbridge Inc, ENB], we can find that recorded value of 5.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Enbridge Inc’s (ENB) raw stochastic average was set at 85.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.62. The third major resistance level sits at $46.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.43.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Key Stats

There are currently 2,180,036K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 100.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,025 M according to its annual income of 3,971 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,885 M and its income totaled 1,646 M.