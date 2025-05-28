Entegris Inc (ENTG) is expecting -26.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) on Tuesday, soared 3.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $72.34. Within the past 52 weeks, ENTG’s price has moved between $60.75 and $147.57.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.52%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.67%. With a float of $149.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.52%, operating margin of 16.63%, and the pretax margin is 10.62%.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Entegris Inc is 1.28%, while institutional ownership is 110.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 19,860. In this transaction SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 275 shares at a rate of $72.22, taking the stock ownership to the 14,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 275 for $72.22, making the entire transaction worth $19,860.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.97% during the next five years compared to 0.66% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Entegris Inc (ENTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.95 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.37 million, its volume of 3.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.17.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.28 in the near term. At $77.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.44.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.34 billion based on 151,400K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,241 M and income totals 292,790 K. The company made 773,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 62,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.