Etsy Inc (ETSY) last year’s performance of -21.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock price up 6.05% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $47.60. ETSY’s price has ranged from $40.05 to $66.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.06% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.34%. With a float of $102.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.13 million.

The firm has a total of 2420 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.3%, operating margin of 10.31%, and the pretax margin is 10.58%.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Etsy Inc is 1.24%, while institutional ownership is 117.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 110,474. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,350 shares at a rate of $47.01, taking the stock ownership to the 2,896 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 450 for $46.89, making the entire transaction worth $21,100. This insider now owns 4,873 shares in total.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 25.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Etsy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Etsy Inc, ETSY], we can find that recorded value of 4.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Etsy Inc’s (ETSY) raw stochastic average was set at 57.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.28. The third major resistance level sits at $54.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.13.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.26 billion, the company has a total of 104,282K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,808 M while annual income is 303,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 651,180 K while its latest quarter income was -52,100 K.