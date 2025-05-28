Eventbrite Inc (EB) kicked off at the price of $2.38: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) was 5.78% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. A 52-week range for EB has been $1.80 – $5.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 14.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -44.12%. With a float of $73.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 748 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.09%, operating margin of -10.54%, and the pretax margin is -4.81%.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eventbrite Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Eventbrite Inc is 23.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 443,556. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 189,789 shares at a rate of $2.34, taking the stock ownership to the 477,199 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 189,789 for $2.12, making the entire transaction worth $402,353.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.97% during the next five years compared to 27.55% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eventbrite Inc (EB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Looking closely at Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Eventbrite Inc’s (EB) raw stochastic average was set at 29.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.95. However, in the short run, Eventbrite Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.43. Second resistance stands at $2.48. The third major resistance level sits at $2.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.15.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) Key Stats

There are 94,629K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 228.22 million. As of now, sales total 325,070 K while income totals -15,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 73,830 K while its last quarter net income were -6,610 K.