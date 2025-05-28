Evolent Health Inc (EVH) last year’s performance of -66.91% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

on Tuesday, Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) opened higher 6.80% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Price fluctuations for EVH have ranged from $7.06 to $33.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 26.34%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.12% at the time writing. With a float of $114.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.99%, operating margin of -1.13%, and the pretax margin is -4.56%.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evolent Health Inc is 2.59%, while institutional ownership is 110.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 25,518. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,735 shares at a rate of $9.33, taking the stock ownership to the 70,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT bought 11,040 for $9.01, making the entire transaction worth $99,470. This insider now owns 389,004 shares in total.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 25.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evolent Health Inc (EVH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Looking closely at Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Evolent Health Inc’s (EVH) raw stochastic average was set at 10.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.91. However, in the short run, Evolent Health Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.82. Second resistance stands at $7.95. The third major resistance level sits at $8.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.07.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Key Stats

There are currently 117,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 903.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,555 M according to its annual income of -61,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 483,650 K and its income totaled -64,620 K.