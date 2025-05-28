Exelixis Inc (EXEL) soared 1.65 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

on Tuesday, Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) opened higher 1.65% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $42.39. Price fluctuations for EXEL have ranged from $20.14 to $48.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 18.34% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.40% at the time writing. With a float of $263.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.03 million.

In an organization with 1147 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.78%, operating margin of 33.15%, and the pretax margin is 36.45%.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exelixis Inc is 3.21%, while institutional ownership is 93.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 1,515,091. In this transaction EVP, Commercial of this company sold 34,387 shares at a rate of $44.06, taking the stock ownership to the 412,072 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 4,544 for $44.29, making the entire transaction worth $201,254. This insider now owns 32,470 shares in total.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.52% during the next five years compared to 11.55% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exelixis Inc (EXEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.16 million. That was better than the volume of 2.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Exelixis Inc’s (EXEL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.43. However, in the short run, Exelixis Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.42. Second resistance stands at $43.75. The third major resistance level sits at $44.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.90.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Key Stats

There are currently 272,708K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,169 M according to its annual income of 521,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 555,450 K and its income totaled 159,620 K.