Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) average volume reaches $213.85K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) was -11.26% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1694.36. A 52-week range for FICO has been $1266.72 – $2402.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.25%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.65%. With a float of $23.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3586 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.82%, operating margin of 44.15%, and the pretax margin is 38.14%.

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fair Isaac Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Fair Isaac Corp is 2.84%, while institutional ownership is 88.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 1,284,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 592 shares at a rate of $2170.34, taking the stock ownership to the 42,138 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 5,419 for $2147.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,639,842. This insider now owns 42,730 shares in total.

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.78% during the next five years compared to 26.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.22, a number that is poised to hit 7.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 36.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Looking closely at Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 107.56.

During the past 100 days, Fair Isaac Corp’s (FICO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1,917.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1,949.70. However, in the short run, Fair Isaac Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1,667.12. Second resistance stands at $1,830.63. The third major resistance level sits at $1,922.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1,412.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1,320.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1,157.28.

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) Key Stats

There are 24,342K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.60 billion. As of now, sales total 1,718 M while income totals 512,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 498,740 K while its last quarter net income were 162,620 K.