First Solar Inc (FSLR) with a beta value of 1.52 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) was -1.67% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $158.38. A 52-week range for FSLR has been $116.56 – $306.77.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.88%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.84%. With a float of $101.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.52%, operating margin of 32.91%, and the pretax margin is 32.13%.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Solar Inc stocks. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc is 5.57%, while institutional ownership is 95.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 1,319,120. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,794 shares at a rate of $150.00, taking the stock ownership to the 36,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,794 for $150.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,319,167.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Solar Inc (FSLR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.76, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.79 million, its volume of 5.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.48.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $180.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $158.35 in the near term. At $160.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $163.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $151.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $148.53.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

There are 107,244K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.70 billion. As of now, sales total 4,206 M while income totals 1,292 M. Its latest quarter income was 844,570 K while its last quarter net income were 209,540 K.