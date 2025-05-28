Five Below Inc (FIVE) soared 8.23 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

on Tuesday, Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) opened higher 8.23% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $107.27. Price fluctuations for FIVE have ranged from $52.38 to $141.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 16.81%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.93% at the time writing. With a float of $53.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.97%, operating margin of 8.35%, and the pretax margin is 8.74%.

Five Below Inc (FIVE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Five Below Inc is 2.53%, while institutional ownership is 103.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 45,575. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 584 shares at a rate of $78.04, taking the stock ownership to the 12,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 16 ’25, when Company’s CAO sold 5,494 for $90.76, making the entire transaction worth $498,633. This insider now owns 57,267 shares in total.

Five Below Inc (FIVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.42% during the next five years compared to 8.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Five Below Inc (FIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

The latest stats from [Five Below Inc, FIVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.54 million was inferior to 2.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.33.

During the past 100 days, Five Below Inc’s (FIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $118.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $120.75. The third major resistance level sits at $125.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.52.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 55,056K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,877 M according to its annual income of 253,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,391 M and its income totaled 187,460 K.