Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) last year’s performance of -28.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

on Tuesday, Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) opened higher 3.22% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.48. Price fluctuations for FLO have ranged from $16.28 to $23.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.45% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.06% at the time writing. With a float of $195.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.13 million.

The firm has a total of 10200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.65%, operating margin of 6.62%, and the pretax margin is 5.98%.

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Flowers Foods, Inc is 7.47%, while institutional ownership is 78.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 50,760. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.92, taking the stock ownership to the 532,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $16.88, making the entire transaction worth $50,640. This insider now owns 45,861 shares in total.

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.02% during the next five years compared to 8.55% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flowers Foods, Inc, FLO], we can find that recorded value of 2.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Flowers Foods, Inc’s (FLO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.52. The third major resistance level sits at $17.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.97.

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) Key Stats

There are currently 211,138K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,103 M according to its annual income of 248,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,554 M and its income totaled 53,000 K.