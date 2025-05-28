FOLD (Amicus Therapeutics Inc) climbed 0.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) on Tuesday, soared 0.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Within the past 52 weeks, FOLD’s price has moved between $5.81 and $12.65.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.32% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.94%. With a float of $297.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $307.92 million.

The firm has a total of 499 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.99%, operating margin of 7.11%, and the pretax margin is -0.59%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amicus Therapeutics Inc is 3.46%, while institutional ownership is 99.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 19 ’25, was worth 4,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,150,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 400 for $9.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,940.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.47 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1193.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amicus Therapeutics Inc, FOLD], we can find that recorded value of 3.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s (FOLD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.47. The third major resistance level sits at $6.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.95.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.92 billion based on 307,931K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 528,300 K and income totals -56,110 K. The company made 125,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.