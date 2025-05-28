FormFactor Inc (FORM) is expecting -6.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) on Tuesday, soared 5.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $30.37. Within the past 52 weeks, FORM’s price has moved between $22.58 and $63.62.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.92% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.59%. With a float of $76.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.08 million.

The firm has a total of 2238 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.42%, operating margin of 6.1%, and the pretax margin is 8.08%.

FormFactor Inc (FORM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FormFactor Inc is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 98.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 126,880. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $31.72, taking the stock ownership to the 510,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,000 for $31.72, making the entire transaction worth $126,884.

FormFactor Inc (FORM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.24% during the next five years compared to 11.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) Trading Performance Indicators

FormFactor Inc (FORM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.56 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FormFactor Inc, FORM], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, FormFactor Inc’s (FORM) raw stochastic average was set at 35.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.90. The third major resistance level sits at $33.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.28.

FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.46 billion based on 77,077K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 763,600 K and income totals 69,610 K. The company made 171,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.