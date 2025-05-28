Fortive Corp (FTV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

on Tuesday, Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) opened higher 1.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $69.67. Price fluctuations for FTV have ranged from $60.38 to $83.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.53%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.09% at the time writing. With a float of $338.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.98%, operating margin of 18.41%, and the pretax margin is 15.16%.

Fortive Corp (FTV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fortive Corp is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 100.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 12,670,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 175,000 shares at a rate of $72.40, taking the stock ownership to the 428,585 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 175,000 for $72.39, making the entire transaction worth $12,669,125.

Fortive Corp (FTV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 3.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fortive Corp (FTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortive Corp (FTV)

The latest stats from [Fortive Corp, FTV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.61 million was superior to 2.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Fortive Corp’s (FTV) raw stochastic average was set at 45.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.47. The third major resistance level sits at $72.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.36.

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) Key Stats

There are currently 339,882K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,232 M according to its annual income of 832,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,474 M and its income totaled 171,900 K.