Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) soared 4.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) on Tuesday, soared 4.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $24.03. Within the past 52 weeks, FOXF’s price has moved between $17.95 and $54.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 14.88%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.71%. With a float of $41.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.99%, operating margin of -14.12%, and the pretax margin is -18.2%.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fox Factory Holding Corp is 1.14%, while institutional ownership is 101.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’24, was worth 20,418. In this transaction Director of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $34.03, taking the stock ownership to the 7,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’24, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 1,315 for $41.28, making the entire transaction worth $54,289.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.36 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

The latest stats from [Fox Factory Holding Corp, FOXF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Fox Factory Holding Corp’s (FOXF) raw stochastic average was set at 53.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.84. The third major resistance level sits at $26.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.21.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.04 billion based on 41,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,394 M and income totals 6,550 K. The company made 355,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -259,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.