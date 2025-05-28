Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) is 13.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

on Tuesday, Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) opened higher 3.25% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $21.51. Price fluctuations for BEN have ranged from $16.25 to $24.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.81% at the time writing. With a float of $282.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $525.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.12%, operating margin of 9.78%, and the pretax margin is 7.03%.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources, Inc is 46.16%, while institutional ownership is 48.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17 ’25, was worth 10,000,000. In this transaction Affiliate of Investment Adv. of this company sold 863,558 shares at a rate of $11.58, taking the stock ownership to the 14,930,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 420 for $17.72, making the entire transaction worth $7,442. This insider now owns 89,375,487 shares in total.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.88% during the next five years compared to -18.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources, Inc’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.42 in the near term. At $22.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.42. The third support level lies at $21.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

There are currently 525,521K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,478 M according to its annual income of 464,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,111 M and its income totaled 151,400 K.