Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.14%: The odds favor the bear

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) kicked off on Tuesday, down -0.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.68. Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has traded in a range of $24.43-$39.21.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -5.85%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.10%. With a float of $233.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.86%, operating margin of 6.15%, and the pretax margin is -7.14%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Communications Parent Inc is 6.67%, while institutional ownership is 86.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,654,449. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Consumer sold 36,000 for $36.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,296,360. This insider now owns 76,523 shares in total.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.77% during the next five years compared to 53.04% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s (FYBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.87 million, its volume of 4.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s (FYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.71 in the near term. At $36.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.37.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.16 billion has total of 250,247K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,937 M in contrast with the sum of -322,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,511 M and last quarter income was -64,000 K.