Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) 20 Days SMA touches 10.91%: The odds favor the bear

on Tuesday, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened higher 13.35% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.67. Price fluctuations for ULCC have ranged from $2.79 to $10.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.84% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -189.56% at the time writing. With a float of $117.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.74 million.

The firm has a total of 7938 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.34%, operating margin of 1.13%, and the pretax margin is 1.83%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc is 48.29%, while institutional ownership is 38.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 100,534. In this transaction SVP, Customers of this company sold 15,152 shares at a rate of $6.63, taking the stock ownership to the 23,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Legal & Corporate Affairs sold 8,481 for $7.11, making the entire transaction worth $60,304. This insider now owns 167,405 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -189.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.05% during the next five years compared to -19.57% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Frontier Group Holdings Inc, ULCC], we can find that recorded value of 3.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.43. The third major resistance level sits at $4.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.52.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are currently 227,765K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 947.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,775 M according to its annual income of 85,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 912,000 K and its income totaled -43,000 K.