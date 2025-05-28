Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) was -4.37% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $111.76. A 52-week range for FUTU has been $50.61 – $130.88.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 80.69%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.29%. With a float of $90.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3343 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.35%, operating margin of 50.12%, and the pretax margin is 49.12%.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR is 4.13%, while institutional ownership is 39.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09 ’24, was worth 12,016,777. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26 ’24, when Company’s Shareholder proposed sale 20,645,160 for $9.69, making the entire transaction worth $200,000,000.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.49% during the next five years compared to 95.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)

The latest stats from [Futu Holdings Ltd ADR, FUTU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.72 million was inferior to 2.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.55.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 60.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $110.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $114.88. The third major resistance level sits at $117.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.20.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are 139,140K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.13 billion. As of now, sales total 1,750 M while income totals 700,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 575,300 K while its last quarter net income were 242,800 K.