GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) average volume reaches $3.02M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

on Tuesday, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) opened lower -4.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $28.50. Price fluctuations for GDS have ranged from $7.35 to $52.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -104.77% at the time writing. With a float of $185.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.95 million.

The firm has a total of 2276 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.02%, operating margin of 10.23%, and the pretax margin is -7.51%.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited ADR is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16 ’24, was worth 104,500. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,183 for $20.56, making the entire transaction worth $86,002.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -21.44% during the next five years compared to -9.65% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 139.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GDS Holdings Limited ADR, GDS], we can find that recorded value of 2.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.46. The third major resistance level sits at $30.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.66.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

There are currently 190,554K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,436 M according to its annual income of 476,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 375,260 K and its income totaled 105,150 K.