General Mills, Inc (GIS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,842 M

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) stock price up 1.41% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $53.38. GIS’s price has ranged from $52.39 to $75.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.35% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.27%. With a float of $545.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $547.50 million.

In an organization with 34000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.37%, operating margin of 18.22%, and the pretax margin is 15.96%.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of General Mills, Inc is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 85.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 197,159. In this transaction Segment President of this company sold 3,643 shares at a rate of $54.12, taking the stock ownership to the 33,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,643 for $54.12, making the entire transaction worth $197,159.

General Mills, Inc (GIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 8.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are General Mills, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Mills, Inc (GIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, General Mills, Inc’s (GIS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.83. However, in the short run, General Mills, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.45. Second resistance stands at $54.78. The third major resistance level sits at $55.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.69.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.64 billion, the company has a total of 551,231K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,857 M while annual income is 2,497 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,842 M while its latest quarter income was 625,600 K.