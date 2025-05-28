GENI (Genius Sports Limited) dropped -1.19 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) stock price down -1.19% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.10. GENI’s price has ranged from $5.03 to $11.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 36.14%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 105.32%. With a float of $216.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.23%, operating margin of -10.22%, and the pretax margin is -9.21%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 9.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 85,222. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 79,373 for $9.38, making the entire transaction worth $744,519.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.32% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Sports Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.6 million, its volume of 4.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 56.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.22 in the near term. At $10.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.38.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.54 billion, the company has a total of 215,229K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 510,890 K while annual income is -63,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 143,990 K while its latest quarter income was -8,200 K.