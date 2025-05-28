Geopark Limited (GPRK) average volume reaches $962.01K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) stock price down -4.55% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.81. GPRK’s price has ranged from $5.66 to $11.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 9.87%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.00%. With a float of $37.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 476 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.05%, operating margin of 38.92%, and the pretax margin is 33.87%.

Geopark Limited (GPRK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Geopark Limited is 26.72%, while institutional ownership is 36.27%.

Geopark Limited (GPRK) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.92% during the next five years compared to 13.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Geopark Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geopark Limited (GPRK)

Looking closely at Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Geopark Limited’s (GPRK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.42. However, in the short run, Geopark Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.70. Second resistance stands at $6.89. The third major resistance level sits at $7.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.02.

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 333.51 million, the company has a total of 51,247K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 660,840 K while annual income is 96,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 137,350 K while its latest quarter income was 13,070 K.