Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.79 million

on Tuesday, Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) opened higher 6.93% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Price fluctuations for GOVX have ranged from $0.73 to $11.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -24.75% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.63% at the time writing. With a float of $15.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.19 million.

The firm has a total of 17 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.12%, operating margin of -441.15%, and the pretax margin is -439.02%.

Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Geovax Labs Inc is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 7.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10 ’25, was worth 9,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 11,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10 ’25, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 6,000 for $0.99, making the entire transaction worth $5,940. This insider now owns 6,191 shares in total.

Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.63% per share during the next fiscal year.

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Geovax Labs Inc, GOVX], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Geovax Labs Inc’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0511, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1860. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8400.

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

There are currently 15,194K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,950 K according to its annual income of -24,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,640 K and its income totaled -5,360 K.