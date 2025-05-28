GO (Grocery Outlet Holding Corp) climbed 5.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) was 5.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.29. A 52-week range for GO has been $10.26 – $22.91.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.59% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.85%. With a float of $91.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.01 million.

The firm has a total of 2307 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.5%, operating margin of 1.24%, and the pretax margin is 0.67%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grocery Outlet Holding Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is 6.64%, while institutional ownership is 115.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 18,837. In this transaction EVP, GC and Secretary of this company sold 1,368 shares at a rate of $13.77, taking the stock ownership to the 29,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,368 for $13.77, making the entire transaction worth $18,832.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.75% during the next five years compared to 16.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, GO], we can find that recorded value of 3.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s (GO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.48. The third major resistance level sits at $14.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.86.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) Key Stats

There are 98,035K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.37 billion. As of now, sales total 4,372 M while income totals 39,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,126 M while its last quarter net income were -23,320 K.