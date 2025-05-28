GoPro Inc (GPRO) soared 12.54 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock price up 12.54% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. GPRO’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $1.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -5.86% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.52%. With a float of $126.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 696 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.52%, operating margin of -17.33%, and the pretax margin is -17.59%.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of GoPro Inc is 20.02%, while institutional ownership is 41.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 19 ’25, was worth 5,414. In this transaction SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE of this company sold 6,323 shares at a rate of $0.86, taking the stock ownership to the 355,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,323 for $0.86, making the entire transaction worth $5,414.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GoPro Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoPro Inc (GPRO)

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, GoPro Inc’s (GPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 31.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6119, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0203. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6754 in the near term. At $0.7019, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7537. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5971, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5453. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5188.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 103.96 million, the company has a total of 157,549K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 801,470 K while annual income is -432,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 134,310 K while its latest quarter income was -46,710 K.