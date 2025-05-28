Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.50%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) stock price up 3.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.93. GLDD’s price has ranged from $7.51 to $12.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.33%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.80%. With a float of $65.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 366 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.93%, operating margin of 13.74%, and the pretax margin is 11.46%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 3.12%, while institutional ownership is 83.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 231,600. In this transaction SVP – Offshore Energy of this company sold 22,579 shares at a rate of $10.26, taking the stock ownership to the 50,138 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 22,579 for $10.31, making the entire transaction worth $232,683.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

The latest stats from [Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, GLDD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) raw stochastic average was set at 74.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.59. The third major resistance level sits at $11.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.73. The third support level lies at $10.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 765.20 million, the company has a total of 67,926K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 762,690 K while annual income is 57,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 242,870 K while its latest quarter income was 33,420 K.