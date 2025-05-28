Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.92% last month.

On Tuesday, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) was -6.31% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.70. A 52-week range for SUPV has been $4.94 – $19.49.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 28.58% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.13%. With a float of $78.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

In an organization with 3456 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.56%, operating margin of 30.58%, and the pretax margin is 17.14%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16 ’24, was worth 40,203.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.55% during the next five years compared to 10.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was better than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s (SUPV) raw stochastic average was set at 48.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.22. However, in the short run, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.52. Second resistance stands at $16.33. The third major resistance level sits at $16.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.87. The third support level lies at $13.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Key Stats

There are 88,534K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.16 billion. As of now, sales total 1,855 M while income totals 114,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 469,250 K while its last quarter net income were 30,630 K.