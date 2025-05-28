GTM (ZoomInfo Technologies Inc) climbed 3.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) stock price up 3.69% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. GTM’s price has ranged from $7.01 to $13.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.41% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.53%. With a float of $292.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $334.34 million.

The firm has a total of 3508 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.54%, operating margin of 8.65%, and the pretax margin is 3.42%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc is 10.94%, while institutional ownership is 88.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01 ’25, was worth 198,858. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,334 for $11.54, making the entire transaction worth $73,094.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, GTM], we can find that recorded value of 4.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s (GTM) raw stochastic average was set at 50.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.08. The third major resistance level sits at $10.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.23 billion, the company has a total of 328,911K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,214 M while annual income is 29,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 305,700 K while its latest quarter income was 26,800 K.