Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) kicked off at the price of $2.02: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 8.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has traded in a range of $1.30-$9.43.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.77% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.04%. With a float of $88.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.25 million.

The firm has a total of 2786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.15%, operating margin of -3.41%, and the pretax margin is -15.9%.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Hain Celestial Group Inc is 1.81%, while institutional ownership is 105.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 49,378. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,640 shares at a rate of $1.93, taking the stock ownership to the 62,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 83,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $148,960. This insider now owns 83,000 shares in total.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.54% during the next five years compared to 9.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hain Celestial Group Inc’s (HAIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hain Celestial Group Inc, HAIN], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Hain Celestial Group Inc’s (HAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 288.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8400. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7300.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 182.31 million has total of 90,253K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,736 M in contrast with the sum of -75,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 390,350 K and last quarter income was -134,590 K.