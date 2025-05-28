Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) volume exceeds 5.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) on Tuesday, soared 4.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.89. Within the past 52 weeks, HBI’s price has moved between $4.02 and $9.10.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -10.93% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.42%. With a float of $347.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.73%, operating margin of 11.94%, and the pretax margin is -0.5%.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc is 1.71%, while institutional ownership is 94.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 449,899. In this transaction Director of this company bought 74,850 shares at a rate of $6.01, taking the stock ownership to the 216,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 276,394 for $7.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,196,503.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.67 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) saw its 5-day average volume 5.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.20 in the near term. At $5.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.80.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.81 billion based on 353,109K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,507 M and income totals -320,430 K. The company made 760,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.