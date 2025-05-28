Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) is 26.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

on Tuesday, Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) opened lower -0.89% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $21.45. Price fluctuations for HSAI have ranged from $3.52 to $24.18 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 44.45% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 390.39% at the time writing. With a float of $84.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.14 million.

In an organization with 1020 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.59%, operating margin of -9.86%, and the pretax margin is -4.87%.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hesai Group ADR is 16.77%, while institutional ownership is 43.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 22,732,678. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,007,534 for $22.55, making the entire transaction worth $22,719,892.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 390.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hesai Group ADR (HSAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.49 million. That was better than the volume of 4.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Hesai Group ADR’s (HSAI) raw stochastic average was set at 78.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.29. However, in the short run, Hesai Group ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.58. Second resistance stands at $23.91. The third major resistance level sits at $25.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.83. The third support level lies at $16.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) Key Stats

There are currently 131,160K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 284,570 K according to its annual income of -14,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,820 K and its income totaled 20,720 K.