Hillenbrand Inc (HI) volume exceeds 0.86 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.03% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.75. Over the past 52 weeks, HI has traded in a range of $18.36-$46.92.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 13.72% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.95%. With a float of $69.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.40 million.

In an organization with 10450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.68%, operating margin of 1.79%, and the pretax margin is -6.91%.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Hillenbrand Inc is 1.03%, while institutional ownership is 93.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 223,099. In this transaction Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer of this company bought 8,857 shares at a rate of $25.19, taking the stock ownership to the 29,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s Sr. VP, GC & Secretary bought 1,200 for $33.09, making the entire transaction worth $39,714. This insider now owns 57,798 shares in total.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hillenbrand Inc’s (HI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Hillenbrand Inc’s (HI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.57. However, in the short run, Hillenbrand Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.33. Second resistance stands at $20.78. The third major resistance level sits at $21.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.11.

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 70,454K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,183 M in contrast with the sum of -211,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 715,900 K and last quarter income was -40,900 K.