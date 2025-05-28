Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.24% last month.

on Tuesday, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) opened higher 3.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $244.77. Price fluctuations for HLT have ranged from $194.93 to $275.22 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 11.47%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.16% at the time writing. With a float of $232.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 181000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.82%, operating margin of 21.01%, and the pretax margin is 16.18%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Lodging industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is 2.18%, while institutional ownership is 98.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 785,440. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 2,914 shares at a rate of $269.54, taking the stock ownership to the 70,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 40,653 for $268.83, making the entire transaction worth $10,928,746. This insider now owns 77,383 shares in total.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.48% during the next five years compared to 15.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

The latest stats from [Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, HLT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was inferior to 2.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.30.

During the past 100 days, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s (HLT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $238.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $255.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $257.01. The third major resistance level sits at $260.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $249.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $246.01. The third support level lies at $244.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Key Stats

There are currently 237,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,174 M according to its annual income of 1,535 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,695 M and its income totaled 300,000 K.